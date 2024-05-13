‘A brutal thing.’ Dad of 2 gunned down walking to catch bus for work, Illinois cops say

Police in Illinois are investigating after they say a 24-year-old man was shot to death while walking down a street.

Family members have identified the man as 24-year-old Zet Rodriguez, according to WLS.

Rodriguez was walking to catch a bus to work in Chicago around 7 a.m. May 10 when he was shot, according to WMAQ.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video and showed a person attempting to rob Rodriguez, 38th Ward Alderman Nick Sposato told the news outlet.

“Just a brutal thing, brutal video,” Sposato told WMAQ. “A kid going to work to provide for his family and some scumbag guns him down.”

Police told McClatchy News that Rodriguez was shot in his chest.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Two people were taken into custody but later released, WBBM reported.

“Certainly, don’t want to convict anybody that’s not guilty of anything,” Sposato told WLS. “I talked to a detective friend of mine who is a murder detective, and he said, ‘This is not good that they’re out.’ So, I’m guessing they just didn’t have enough information.”

Rodriguez was a crisis counselor, WMAQ reported. He had a 6-month-old daughter and a baby on the way, his family told WLS.

The investigation is ongoing.

