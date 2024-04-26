Brown County Assistant DA Ryan Spaude announces Democratic bid for 89th Assembly District

GREEN BAY - Brown County Assistant District Attorney Ryan Spaude announced his bid for Democratic candidate of Assembly District 89.

Due to recent redistricting, the 89th Assembly District used to run along those northern communities on the bay but now it covers Ashwaubenon and western parts of Green Bay.

The district is currently held by Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, who will be running for Assembly District 4 in November after he was drawn within its new boundaries.

Currently no one else has made a bid for the 89th District but potential candidates have until June 3 to submit nomination papers to get on the ballot.

If more than one Democratic candidate tries for the district, a primary will be held on Aug. 13; otherwise, the general election is Nov. 5.

Spaude will have a campaign launch at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Brown County Courthouse.

Sophia Voight covers local government and politics in the Fox Valley for The Post-Crescent. She can be reached with feedback and story tips at svoight@postcrescent.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Ryan Spaude announces Democratic bid for 89th Assembly District