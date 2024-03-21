Brothers convicted of attempted murder in 2023 Yonkers shooting

Two Yonkers brothers were convicted of attempted murder Wednesday for a shooting last year outside the victim’s home on St. Joseph’s Avenue.

The jury rejected testimony by defendants Daquann Johnson, 33, and Deiandre Phillips, 33, that neither shot the 28-year-old man as Phillips tussled with him on Jan. 20, 2023.

The three-week trial was notable for the absence of the victim. But jurors did hear his grand jury testimony in which he identified the brothers as his assailants through their photographs. That was allowed by Westchester Judge George Fufidio after a hearing in February in which Assistant District Attorney Nadine Nagler argued that the victim was too afraid to appear in court because of pressure put upon him by the defendants.

Fufidio agreed that recantations by the victim were a result of such pressure, including letters he signed after being held in the county jail at the same time as Phillips. He ruled the victim was unavailable as a witness and the defense cannot benefit if it caused a witness to be available.

The defendants' mother, April Lowery, assailed the verdict and insisted that the victim should have been forced to testify to reiterate his denials that he had been pressured into the recantations. She said the recantations were exculpatory evidence her sons should have been entitled to present to the jury and without it the trial and verdict were unfair.

After the defendants testified last week, Fufidio did pause the trial to give their lawyers time to try to find the victim if they wanted to call him as a witness. He was not found, meaning the defense never got a chance to cross examine his account or explore the recantations before the jury.

Richard Ferrante, Johnson's lawyer, said that would likely be a major argument when his client appeals the conviction.

"We feel the ruling severely hampered the defense," he said.

The defendants and the victim did not know each other. Nagler argued that Johnson shot the victim in the back after the brothers had punched and kicked the man following a verbal altercation.

Phillips claimed he had gone to that location to sell some items to have enough money to buy a gift for his daughter but that the victim came outside and demanded he leave.

The victim walked away but when he returned a short time later, Phillips claimed the victim threatened him because he hadn’t left. They soon began to tussle and when they went to the ground he said he heard a loud bang. Moments earlier, Johnson had pulled up in his car to pick up his brother, and they claimed he got out to help his brother during the tussle but was not involved in the physical altercation.

After the victim was shot, the brothers left in the car, which was seen on a video that also captured part of the altercation. Police identified the car the next day as belonging to Johnson’s girlfriend and the brothers were charged after detectives determined they matched the description of the two men the victim gave and he identified them from photographic arrays.

The defendants acknowledged they were the ones in the video. But they denied having a gun and suggested it might have been in a bag held by a woman they claimed was standing there. That woman was not seen on the video.

In addition to second-degree attempted murder, the jury convicted the brothers of weapon and assault charges. They each face a minimum of five years and a maximum of 25 years in prison. Fufidio ordered them held at the Westchester County jail and scheduled sentencing for May 9.

