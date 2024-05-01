Brother wanted for questioning in Cape Coral brother's death arrested

John William Tolbert, 58, faces charges of manslaughter with a weapon in the April 16 death of his older brother, Francis G. Tolbert, 71.

Two weeks after Cape Coral police announced the search for a man believed person of interest in his brother's death, authorities have arrested him during a Pennsylvania traffic stop.

John William Tolbert was arrested Tuesday in Westmoreland County, in Pennsylvania.

Around 1:45 p.m. April 16, Cape Coral police officers responded to a home in northwest Cape Coral for reports of a patient in cardiac arrest.

When officers arrived at the home with Lee County EMS, they found Francis G. Tolbert with "a very faint pulse," who was bleeding from the back of his head from unknown causes at that point. Soon after, he died.

Cape Coral officers found a shell casing, which indicated his death wasn't related to heart failure. Detectives assumed the investigation.

Officers learned John William Tolbert had been in the home and fled about an hour before EMS arrived.

The medical examiner's preliminary findings include that the elder Tolbert had a bullet fragment in his head and did not believe it was from a self-inflicted wound.

