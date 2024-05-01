Lehigh Acres man who reached 100 mph on I-75, shot himself, dies at hospital, FHP says

A driver who reached triple-digit speeds and engaged state troopers on a chase in two counties has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities say.

Around 11:35 p.m. Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2010 Toyota Corolla, for reaching 100 mph on southbound Interstate 75, near mile marker 153, in Charlotte County. The Toyota fled the attempted traffic stop at a high speed, authorities noted.

Troopers said the Toyota exited Interstate 75 at State Road 82, in Fort Myers, and continued to recklessly flee at high speeds.

The Toyota struck a curb, spun out and came to a stop on Colonial Boulevard.

Young lifers: Life sentence upheld for then-minor in kidnapping, rape, murder of 17-year-old honors student

As troopers approached the Toyota, they observed the driver and sole occupant, a 23-year-old Lehigh Acres man, slumped over in the driver’s seat, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Troopers rendered aid on scene, and the driver was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center by EMS in critical condition, where he died around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities didn't release the driver's identity.

Lt. Greg Bueno, spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol, said the driver's next of kin was notified on the night of the incident.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: FHP: Man dies after high-speed chase, self-inflicted gunshot