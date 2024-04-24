Brother charged with murder after Raleigh man assaulted, taken to hospital twice

Raleigh police have arrested a man they say killed his younger brother.

Justin Verderber, 43, is charged with murder after 38-year-old Ryan Verderber died Monday, The Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

What police say happened: Officers responded April 17 to a reported assault at a home on St. Augustine Ave., off New Bern Avenue east of downtown Raleigh.

They found Ryan Verderber suffering from injuries in the assault. He was treated at a hospital and released.

On Friday, he was found unresponsive at the home and taken back to the hospital, where he died Monday.

He is survived by two siblings, according to an online obituary.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.