Brief heavy rains, flooding possible as showers, thunderstorms roll into Kansas City area

It will be another stormy week in Kansas City as showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll through, bringing rain and the chance for localized flooding, the National Weather Service said.

The wet week begins Monday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, the weather service said. Although none of the storms are expected to be severe, brief periods of heavy rain are possible.

Up to two inches of rain will be possible, leading to minor flooding concerns. A gentle breeze is expected, and temperatures will be in the low 70s, which is a degree or two below average for this time of year in Kansas City.

On Tuesday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, but the rains will exit the area, leaving behind drier and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Rains return mid-week

Mostly sunny and dry weather is expected on Wednesday, although rains return in the evening, the weather service said.

“Shower and thunderstorm activity will again be possible beginning Wednesday night with potential for activity continuing into Thursday night,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

“Severe weather again looks unlikely with this system, however it may bring additional potential for rainfall amounts over an inch. This could lead to additional or prolonged river flooding.”

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather service said dry weather will return for the weekend after the storm system moves out of the area on Friday. Temperatures will be above normal, into the upper 70s on Friday and the low to mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.