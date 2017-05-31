Brie Bella Gets Real About Loving Her Post-Baby Body

From Redbook

WWE stars are used to putting their bodies on display, but usually they aren't two weeks postpartum when they do so. Brie Bella and her husband, professional wrestler Daniel Bryan, welcomed their daughter Birdie on May 9, and this weekend Brie took to Instagram to share a photo of her belly.

"17 days since I've given birth and I have zero shame in my postpartum belly!! Graced with some stretch marks and 20 more pounds to lose I'm finally able to start a little cardio. Join me on my journey to getting back my pre pregnancy body. It's gonna be a long road but I'm ready!!!"

Brie is hoping to eventually get back in the ring, which means working to get back in shape. She plans to document everything on her YouTube channel with the help of her husband. The first video shows her first post-baby workout.

"We always measured how big my belly was getting [while pregnant], but I thought it'd be cool to measure how small my belly was getting," she said in the video. "My belly is 37.5 [inches]. Doesn't that seem big?"

In the two weeks since she's given birth, Brie has already lost 25 pounds of water weight, which, she said, "is crazy, and shows you how much weight I gained." For her first workout, she decided to do15 minutes on the bike. (After giving birth through an emergency C-section, core and ab workouts are a little ways off.)

After the 15 minutes, she admitted her workout was harder than she anticipated - and she's a pro athlete! "I think this will be a really fun journey," Brie said in the video. "For all you new moms out there, join me. Let's just take it one step at a time. Let's go as slow as we can. Some days are going to be good, some days are going to be bad, but we'll do it together."

Can't hurt to have a wrestling diva as your motivator, right?

