A bridge struck by a barge Saturday near Sallisaw will remain closed until it is inspected.

A barge struck a bridge Saturday at the Kerr Reservoir south of Sallisaw. Access was diverted from until the bridge can be inspected, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

U.S. Highway 59 south of Sallisaw was shut down on Saturday after a barge struck a bridge at the Kerr Reservoir, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Sarah Stewart, Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman, said troopers began diverting traffic away from the area about 1:45 p.m. She said the bridge is being shut down until Oklahoma Department of Transportation engineers can inspect the bridge.

Traffic was diverted from U.S. Highway 59 south of Sallisaw after a barge struck a bridge at the Kerr Reservoir.

All lanes of traffic on U.S. 59 were closed at the Arkansas River, but drivers could detour using I-40, SH-2 and SH-9, according to information from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The state Transportation Department has begun handling traffic control.

Stewart said Troop W, the highway patrol's marine enforcement division, was being sent to the scene to offer assistance. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is now handling traffic control.

This is a developing story.

U.S. Highway 59 south of Sallisaw was shut down on Saturday after a barge struck a bridge at the Kerr Reservoir, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Cropped image of Oklahoma Highway Patrol car

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Barge strikes bridge near Sallisaw; Oklahoma traffic rerouted from scene