Bridge replacement in Lebanon County to begin in April, expected to finish in November

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that a bridge replacement is scheduled to begin mid-April on Route 72 (Ebenezer Road) in Lebanon County, with work expected to be completed in November.

The bridge spans Swatara Creek between Jonestown Road in Union Township and New Bunker Hill Road in Swatara Township.

Weather permitting, bridge replacement work on Ebenezer Road will begin April 15.

Access will be maintained to all businesses and residences within the project limits, as well as all side roads, alleys, mailboxes and fire hydrants.

Weather permitting, work will begin on Monday, April 15. The bridge will be closed and a detour will be in place for cars and trucks using Route 22 and Route 343.

A bicycle detour will also be in place using Jonestown Road, the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail and New Bunker Hill Road.

A temporary signal will be placed at the intersection of Market Street and Lancaster Street in Jonestown Borough to assist with traffic flow through the intersection.

The project consists of replacing the existing structure, minor roadway reconstruction, guardrail improvements and drainage improvements.

All work on this project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20, 2024.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation of New Cumberland is the contractor for this nearly $5 million project.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Bridge replacement to begin soon on Route 72 in Lebanon County