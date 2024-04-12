Bridge over I-70 to be closed next few months in Brookville due to road work

A bridge over Interstate 70 will be closed for the next several months in Brookville due to road work.

The Brookville Salem Road overpass at Interstate 70 is closed starting today and will stay closed for the next 120 days.

The closure is necessary to reconstruct the bridge deck, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The Brookville Fire Department wrote on social media that detour signs are in place.

OHDOT has listed these detours:

For those traveling south, drivers can take State Route National Road to Brookville-Phillipsburg Road to Albert Road.

Drivers going north can Albert Road to Brookville Phillipsburg Road to State Route 49.

“We want everyone to take a moment and remind your friends and loved ones to take extra driving precautions when driving anywhere near this closure and the roadways used for the detour,” the department said.



