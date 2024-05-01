Bridge builders wanted: Contract to rebuild Washington Bridge comes with big bonuses - and penalties

Rhode Island is looking for a contractor to build a new westbound Washington Bridge to carry Interstate 195.

The state Department of Transportation issued a request for proposals Tuesday and hopes that whoever is hired to build a new bridge will be able to get it done no later than August, 2026.

RFP encourages innovation - but beware

The DOT "highly encourages the use of accelerated bridge construction methods to replace the bridge and open travel lanes to the public as quickly as possible," according to a news release.

But bidders beware: If something goes awry with what will surely be a complex, multi-part construction project, there can be serious consequences.

The state is now looking into suing one or more of the private contractors, subcontractors or consultants for the circumstances that led the bridge to be suddenly closed to avoid possible collapse in December.

Updated photos of the Washington Bridge eastbound traffic with three lanes now open on April 9, 2024.

A joint venture of Barletta Heavy Division and Aetna Bridge was in the midst of a $78 million rehab project when the bridge was found to be unsafe.

The contract for that project was terminated earlier this year and the DOT could not immediately say Tuesday whether Barletta or Aetna is eligible to bid on the new bridge construction contract.

More: A report warned the state about the Washington Bridge in 2015. Why was nothing done?

What does winning the bid get you?

The winning bidder will be responsible for:

Designing and building a bridge that carries at least five through lanes of traffic across the Seekonk River

Building a new on-ramp from Gano Street in Providence

Building a new off-ramp from I-195 to Waterfront Drive in East Providence.

The winning bidder could earn up to $10 million in incentives, based on the per-day work rates, if they can open the new structure before August, 2026.

On the flip side, the contractor will be subject to $30,000 per day penalties if the project runs late.

To encourage competition, the RFP includes stipends of $500,000 each to the second and third-placed bidders.

Last Friday the DOT released an RFP for a contractor to tear down the existing westbound Washington Bridge.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Washington Bridge rebuild RFP, timeline released: What we know