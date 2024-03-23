Bridge Blvd. phase 2 construction delayed by utility issue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a project meant to ease traffic flow on a busy route across the river, but drivers will have to wait a little longer to see the improvements. It comes after workers found an issue with the infrastructure in the project area. “We had New Mexico Gas that needed to come in and do some utility infrastructure,” said Jason Clark, construction manager for Bernalillo County.

What they found, will push back the completion of phase 2 of the Bridge Blvd Project from this month, as expected, to fall. “Their utilities were a little more in bad condition than they thought,” Clark said.

The utility company needed to dig out the existing older gas infrastructure and replace it with a new high-pressure gas line that runs throughout the project area. A local business owner, Kathy Sosa, who has her pet grooming shop along the stretch being worked on, says she’s disappointed about the delay. “It’s been a little difficult just because I do have a bunch of clients that do complain about the construction and the traffic,” Sosa said, owner of Fashion Pet Spa.

The county says they have been working closely with local businesses in the area to provide updates about the project and have continued to let the public know with signage, and other outreach that businesses along the strip are still accepting customers.

Sosa says, despite the congestions and challenges getting around, she’s hopeful that, once complete, the new road will bring more clientele into her shop. “The roads are going to be way much nicer once the construction is over, so we’re just hoping this is done and over with quick,” Sosa added.

The phase is now expected to be complete by late October, or early November.

