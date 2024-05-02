Brickline Greenway aimed to expand sidewalks and green barriers

ST. LOUIS – In a show of community spirit, St. Louis residents gathered at Harris Stowe State University Wednesday to celebrate the commencement of construction for the Brickline Greenway.

The exciting milestone marks the beginning of a transformative project aimed at enhancing downtown St. Louis.

“We are expanding the pedestrian walkway. We are including a bigger sidewalk, (and) some more green barrier infrastructure for car traffic. We’re slimming down a few less lanes on Market Street,” Dallas Adams, communications manager at Great Rivers Greenway, said.

This 15-month project segment goes from Compton Avenue to the CITYPARK beginning this summer.

“We’re really excited because this is going to really improve and enhance our campus but also give us an opportunity to highlight those historic aspects of our campus as well,” Dr. Latonia Collins Smith, president of Harris Stowe State University, said.

Green Rivers Greenway is leading the project. Many residents view the initiative as beneficial for the city.

“It will bring investments, it will bring new homes, it will help with stabilizing some of the older homes,” Audrey Ellermann, president of Covenant Blu Grand Center Neighborhood Association, said. “We are putting in place an opportunity for the older homeowners to stay in place.”

The Brickline Greenway connects people on foot, bike, stroller, or wheelchair to local businesses, schools, and other destinations.

“When you get the community together and you see how many things we actually share that we have that are similarities and differences, I think people thrive. And to see everybody out here engaging is awesome,” Miranda Marshall, an attendee, said.

Spanning from the Arch to Forest Park and Fairground Park to Tower Grove Park, the entire Brickline Greenway project promises new enhancements across St. Louis. It is anticipated to be completed in 2030.

