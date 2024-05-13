Brickbat: Low Taxes for Me, Not for Thee
Justin Champlin, the former chief deputy tax assessor in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, has been arrested on two counts each of injuring public records and computer tampering, as well as malfeasance in office. Police said that on two different occasions, Champlin illegally reduced the assessment on his property to lower his tax obligation. Champlin was fired from his job in early April following an internal audit.
