Brickbat: Low Taxes for Me, Not for Thee

Charles Oliver
An unseen man in a business suit types on a tablet, at a desk with a nameplate that reads "Assessor"
Motortion | Dreamstime.com

Justin Champlin, the former chief deputy tax assessor in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, has been arrested on two counts each of injuring public records and computer tampering, as well as malfeasance in office. Police said that on two different occasions, Champlin illegally reduced the assessment on his property to lower his tax obligation. Champlin was fired from his job in early April following an internal audit.

