Brevard's Space Coast Area Transit buses aim to provide commuters alternative to driving

Space Coast Area Transit is aiming to provide an alternative to driving for residents, in a county that's 72 miles long and not exactly pedestrian-friendly.

But funding constraints prevent the county's bus system from having more robust service, with many routes operating just once an hour — and no Sunday service on all but four of the 23 routes.

Here are details of Space Coast Area Transit's bus services, from Terry Jordan, Brevard County's transit services director.

How many bus routes are there in Brevard?

The county has 23 so-called "fixed routes" that cover most areas of the county.

In all, there are more than 1,100 designated stops.

When do those buses run?

Most routes run from 6 or 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekdays, with a few having extended service until 11 p.m.

There is reduced frequency on Saturdays, with service ending around 6 pm. Plus only four routes operate on Sundays — Routes 4, 6, 9 and 21.

All transit buses are wheelchair-accessible.

Most routes run every 60 minutes, with four running every 30 minutes, and two running every 20 minutes during peak travel hours.

For maps by mail or for personalized service, call the RideLine at 321-633-1878 or visit 321transit.com.

How much does it cost to ride a SCAT bus?

The basic fare is $1.50 per trip, with a reduced fare of 75 cents for senior citizens (age 60 and up), people with disabilities, veterans and students. Children under 5 ride for free.

A full-fare 10-ride pass is $12 ($6 for those qualifying for reduced fare).

A full-fare 30-day pass is $42 ($21 for those qualifying for reduced fare).

Space Coast Area Transit does not charge bus fare on Routes 21, 24 and 29 to Melbourne residents who ride within the city limits. That's because of a grant from the city of Melbourne.

It also partners with Eastern Florida State College to offer students free rides with an EFSC identification.

For single-ride payments, the exact fare is required. The driver is not equipped to make change.

The bus line offers contactless mobile ticketing to facilitate easy purchase of a bus pass on a smart phone or mobile device. No cash or contact is required when boarding with an electronic pass.

Customers can purchase and send a bus pass to a friend, family member or coworker.

Reduced-fare riders must register for a reduced-fare ID card at Space Coast Area Transit offices in Cocoa or Melbourne, or on 321Transit.com.

Does fare revenue pay for Space Coast Area Transit's operations?

No. Not even close.

Charges for service pay for only about 3.7% of its $45.91 million budget year that Oct 1, 2023 to Sept. 30. The main contributors to revenue are federal grants (76.8%), state grants (11.2%) and the county's general fund (4.7%).

How much does it cost to transfer from one bus to another?

There is no charge for a transfer from one bus route to another at designated transfer stops.

Major transfer points include Space Coast Area Transit's Cocoa terminal, Hammock Landing in West Melbourne, Melbourne Square Mall, Shepard Park in Cocoa Beach and Titus Landing in Titusville.

Where don't SCAT buses go?

There is no regular Space Coast Area Transit bus service north of Mims or south of Malabar, or in the Melbourne Beach/South Beaches area.

Most routes also don't have evening services, which is a disadvantage for customers who have jobs or classes with night hours.

"We have a need for more frequent service, later service and service that captures more of the county," Jordan said.

The roadblock, though, is that Space Coast Area Transit doesn't have the money to do all that.

What are some other programs the bus company offers?

Space Coast Area Transit has paratransit services, Volunteers in Motion, vanpool programs and contracted routes.

What do the paratransit services offer?

Space Coast Area Transit operates paratransit service in a paratransit bus to assist those with transportation needs who are unable to use fixed routes. People who have a disability, or fall under certain income status or age, may qualify for this service. Wheelchair-accessible paratransit vehicles provide increased fuel efficiency, safety and comfort, helping facilitate life-sustaining service for transportation-disadvantaged passengers.

For more information, call the RideLine at 321-633-1878 or visit 321transit.com.

A paratransit ride is $1.50, with a 10-ride pass available for $15.

What is Volunteers in Motion?

This volunteer-based program provides transportation in a van for individuals unable to use other Space Coast Area Transit services. By offering transportation to locations such as medical facilities, pharmacies and grocery stores, Volunteers in Motion assists individuals who would otherwise be unable to live at home independently.

To become a volunteer or for services, call 321-635-7999.

What does the vanpool service entail?

Space Coast Area Transit’s vanpool provider, Commute with Enterprise, works with employers by renting vans for groups of four to 15 passengers. The vehicles are then used by employees for their daily commute to and from work.

A fixed monthly cost covers the rent payment, maintenance, roadside assistance and insurance.

For convenience, many passengers meet at centralized Park & Ride lots in Viera, Melbourne and Palm Bay.

Vanpool information is available by calling 321-952-4562.

What about contracted routes?

Space Coast Area Transit’s contracted routes serve not-for-profit agencies with contracted, demand/response service.

Among the agencies served are Brevard Achievement Center, BTC INC., Easter Seals, East Coast Contract Industries, ICAN Inc., River’s Edge Adult Day Care, Seniors at Lunch and The Arc of Space Coast. The agencies work with Space Coast Area Transit to transport customers to designated centers in the morning, and return them home in the afternoon.

For more information, call 321-633-1878.

Why do people ride the bus?

Jordan said the No. 1 reason people ride Space Cost Area Transit is to get to work.

Other reasons include getting to school, shopping or recreational venues.

How many people ride the bus in Brevard?

There were 1.74 million trips taken on fixed routes in the budget year that ended Sept. 30, with more than 140,000 riders in 11 of the 12 months.

Ridership is up 5.3% so far in the current budget year.

How many buses and drivers does Space Coast Area Transit have?

It has 78 buses in the fleet, with 100 bus operators among its total staff of 115.

Is it difficult to recruit bus drivers?

Yes. Jordan said Space Coast Area Transit ideally would like to have 126 drivers, and is in the process of recruiting.

Starting pay is $18.67 an hour. The bus line is looking for applicants with at least one year of experience driving large vehicles, plus a commercial driver's license, known as a CDL, with a passenger endorsement.

Jordan said the biggest competitor for recruits locally is the Brevard School District, which has been hiring school bus drivers.

"It's extremely challenging to hire bus drivers," Jordan said.

How can you track where your bus is?

Riders can download the 321Transit Bus Tracker App to view any bus traveling in real time. They can get text notifications 5, 10 or 15 minutes prior to the bus arriving at a specific location.

Is there a dress code to ride the bus?

Proper attire is needed to board. Shirts and shoes are required. Bathing suits, except for board shorts, must be covered.

What are some other things to know about Space Coast Area Transit?

Provides free Wi-Fi to riders onboard any fixed-route bus.

All buses are equipped with bicycle racks. Surfboards and bikes are permitted inside the bus when space is available.

Service animals are the only animals allowed on the bus.

Eating, drinking, smoking, electronic cigarettes and any materials that are flammable are not allowed on the bus.

Use audio devices only when headphones are activated.

Started service with vehicles that look like trolleys in Cocoa Beach and Cape Canaveral in 2020.

Transports over 3,000 residents to and from shelters during hurricane evacuations.

Its website is www.321Transit.com.

Has a presence on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube via @321Transit.

Are there other public transit options in Brevard?

For the general public, there are no other regular scheduled bus or rail lines.

The options available include taxis, as well as ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Space Coast Area Transit aims to provide alternative for commuters