Brevard County man arrested in West Virginia after wife’s murder, sheriff says

A Brevard County man was arrested in West Virginia after the murder of his wife in January, according to deputies.

Brevard County Sheriff Wane Ivey said Brian Estep was arrested Thursday by police officers in West Virginia.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brian Estep’s wife, 39-year-old Amber Renee Estep, was reported missing by her mother on Jan. 19 after she missed multiple shifts at work.

Deputies said Brian Estep was the last person to see her alive on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 16, after they left a medical appointment in Merritt Island.

As part of their investigation, deputies say they interviewed Brian Estep, who admitted that he and Amber got into an argument after they left the medical appointment.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brian Estep told investigators he dropped Amber off on Interstate 95 just to the north of State Road 50 because she asked to be let out there.

Within several hours of his interview with Brevard County investigators, deputies say they found Brian Estep’s pickup truck in Port St. John completely engulfed in flames.

The next day, deputies say they found Amber Estep’s body off of State Road 46 near Pit Bull Lane in Mims.

According to the sheriff’s office, the body was found by a local property owner who discovered Estep lying just off the roadway.

Brian Estep is charged with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm and tampering with evidence related to a capital felony.

