Brave four-year-old awarded 911 Hero Award

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Heroes can come in all shapes and sizes, and this pint-sized hero displayed calm and courage remarkable for her age. El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal presented a four-year-old girl named Everley the 911 Hero Award on Thursday, April 25, for saving her mother’s life.

Because her mom, Brooke, wanted her to be prepared for any situation, Everly was taught what to do if there was an emergency. This became a lifesaving choice on Sept. 7, 2023, when Brooke had a medical emergency.

Everly called 911 and answered all of the important questions from the dispatcher, enabling first responders to get there quickly and save her mother. She even remembered an emergency contact book her mother had made and showed it to first responders, allowing them to find friends to care for Everley and her sister while Mom recovered.

On Thursday at Falcon Fire Station 4, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority presented Everley with the award, commending her calm composure during a crisis. Everley then had the opportunity to speak with the first responders who had assisted her that day. They helped her sit in the fire truck and activate the lights.

