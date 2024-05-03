Boys & Girls Club of Athens CEO faces charges of harassing Athens woman

The president and CEO of the Athens Boys & Girls Club was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of secretly making a video of a woman with whom he once had a relationship, according to warrants secured by Athens-Clarke police.

Robert Dean Finch, 55, of Athens was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail on the felony unlawful surveillance charge along with misdemeanor charges of electronic transmitting videos depicting sexually explicit conduct and harassing communications.

The alleged crimes occurred between March 1 and April 16 at a home on Old Lexington Road in east Athens, according to the warrants signed by police detective Shannon Parker on April 26.

Finch was released from custody on a $3,600 bond.

The felony warrant charges that Finch recorded a 46-year-old woman, who once lived with him in the home, with a camera disguised as a USB charger without her knowledge.

In addition, Finch is alleged to have transmitted a photograph or video depicting the victim in the nude for the purpose of harassing her. Another warrant charges that he did harass her or her family by calling 16 times from an anonymous telephone number after she had requested that he stop.

Finch began his duties at the Boys & Girls Club in March 2022. Finch nor officials with the Boys & Girls Club could be contacted Friday for comment.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Boys & Girls Club of Athens CEO faces charges of harassing woman