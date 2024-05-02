Third suspect in slaying of Athens child located in Augusta

A third suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with the March 8 slaying a 3-year-old boy who was killed while watching TV in his home.

Athens-Clarke County police described the killing, which occurred when the child’s home was riddled with gunfire, as gang-related violence.

Police announced that Desmontrez Mathis, 22, of Athens was captured in Augusta. Mathis was transported to the Athens-Clarke County Jail where he faces charges of malice and felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, and violating the state’s street gang law.

Police have not released how or where Mathis was located, but those involved in the apprehension were Athens police detectives working with Safe Street tasks forces from FBI offices in the Middle Georgia Area and the Central Savannah River Area, along with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Dakious Echols remains the subject of a manhunt in an Athens homicide case.

A fourth suspect, Dakious Echols, 18, of Athens is currently the subject of a manhunt. Echols faces the same charges as Mathis when he is apprehended.

Two other suspects, Jayden Brown, 16, of Athens, and Julian Cubillos, 17, of Lawrenceville, were arrested in March on the same charges.

All four suspects are charged in the death of Kyron Zarco-Smith. The child was in his home at Hallmark Estates Mobile Home Park off Spring Valley Road, when at least seven bullets riddled the front of the mobile home.

Gun Violations: Athens-Clarke police search, find man wanted on federal gun violation

A bullet hit the child’s chest and he died, according to police. Police believe the shooting of the home stemmed from a gang issue.

Anyone with information on Echols is asked to contact Sgt. Scott Black at 762-400-7058 or scott.black@accgov.com.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens man wanted in murder of child is captured in Augusta