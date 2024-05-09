Boyfriend shoots woman 9 times and kills her during chase at gas station, Texas cops say

A man has been arrested after he was accused of firing nine shots at his girlfriend while chasing her around a gas station, killing her, Texas police said.

The couple was seen fighting around midnight on May 7 as they went inside the gas station, Houston police said.

They later came outside, and he chased her through the gas pumps as he fired nine shots at her until she fell, police said in a May 9 news release and during a May 7 news conference.

Teresa Houston, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, while 46-year-old Tilford Anthony Joseph sped off.

He was chased by a Harris County deputy down the street and the two shot at each other, though officials believe neither were struck. Joseph then stole the deputy’s vehicle and drove off but later returned to retrieve his own car and got into another gun fight with a deputy, Assistant Chief Jessica Anderson said during the news conference.

The deputy involved had minor injuries, police said.

Police had identified Joseph, but he had sped off in his car, Anderson said. This launched a manhunt for him, police said.

Following a standoff with the Harris County SWAT team members May 8, Joseph was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault against a public servant, police said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

