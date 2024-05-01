Boy, 16, wounded overnight in West Woodlawn

A 16-year-old boy was wounded Wednesday when gunfire veered through a window inside a residence in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Around midnight, the boy was sitting near a window at a residence in the 6200 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone opened fire in the area, police said.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back, and was taken to UChicago Medicine where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.