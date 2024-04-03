Both MSD Proposition S and Proposition W pass

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday was a big voting day for several municipal elections across the St. Louis area, including two propositions from the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District.

Voters approved both Proposition W and Proposition S.

Both propositions are important in how they can affect customers’ future bills. MSD services all of St. Louis City and around 90% of St. Louis County.

Proposition W received 79.9% of votes saying yes, and Proposition S received 57% of votes saying yes.

Now that the results are in, what do these propositions mean for MSD customers?

Proposition W

WHAT DOES IT DO?

MSD says Proposition W is an ambitious effort to keep local waterways clean.

Through MSD Project Clear, the organization is almost halfway through a $7.2 billion program to upgrade sewers in the St. Louis area and bring them into full compliance with the Clean Water Act. MSD is planning on $1.6 billion worth of improvements over the next four years to reach that benchmark.

Bess McCoy, MSD Project Clear Manager of Public Affairs, says there’s not really a feasible option to fund these improvements aside from changing customer rates.

“We can’t ask our customers, ‘Do you want us to make these improvements?’” said McCoy. “But what we can ask is how would like to pay for them. Prop W is would prefer to pay for them in cash, in which case, your rates are going to go up quite a bit. Or would you like MSD to borrow some of the funds and spread out those costs over time.”

WHAT DOES A “YES” VOTE MEAN?

Customers would like MSD Project Clear to borrow around $750 million worth of expenses that MSD would spread out. Customers can expect a 7% rise in rates over the next 4 years.

Proposition S

WHAT DOES IT DO?

MSD says Proposition S would create the first regional stormwater improvement program in the St. Louis area.

Case studies have shown an unprecedented increase in flooding and erosion problems around the St. Louis region over the last several years. Experts say most flooding and erosion cases go beyond the financial and technical capabilties of homeowners.

“This is our response to the growing problems we’re seeing with flooding and erosion,” said McCoy. “We’re seeing these problems get worse. Right now, there is no regional entity addressing these problems like flooding and erosion.

MSD says improvements can begin as soon as 2025.

WHAT DOES A “YES” VOTE MEAN?

MSD will move forward with a regional stormwater improvement program. Customer will pay on average $25 more per year in property taxes.

“In areas where there needs to be a stormsewer, but one doesn’t exist, we could put one in,” said McCoy. “In areas where homes are being threatened by severe erosion, we can stabilize those creek banks and save those homes.”

