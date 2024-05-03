Boston woman won’t be charged after 4 babies’ bodies found in her apartment freezer

A district attorney’s office in the Boston area has decided not to file charges against a woman after four infant bodies were discovered in her apartment freezer.

On April 30, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden explained in a press release that police have been investigating an “unusual” case since Nov. 17, 2022, when they received a phone call from a man who said he and his wife unearthed the body of an infant in an apartment freezer. That man later dialed 911 again to explain that the couple then found “multiple babies” while cleaning out his sister’s residence.

For the past year and a half, Hayden’s office has been working with the Boston Police Department Homicide Unit and Crime Laboratory and the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to find answers. But this week, he announced they’ve faced obstacles and that the investigation will not result in charges. To explain his reasoning, he released a lengthy report on the case.

The report said that police arrived at a South Boston apartment in November 2022 and found the bodies of four infants — two boys and two girls — “frozen solid.”

“All were found in shoe boxes wrapped in tin foil,” the report said. Police also determined that the babies were full-term — between 37 and 40 weeks old.

Their investigation led them to 69-year-old Alexis Aldamir, who, according to records, purchased the apartment in October 1983. Aldamir no longer resides in the home and investigators determined she lives in a residential healthcare facility.

After tracking down Aldamir, the report said, her DNA was tested and confirmed she is the mother of the four infants.

“Investigators eventually learned who the likely father of the babies was and that he had died in 2011. They secured an order in June 2023 to obtain his DNA, which after testing, revealed that he was indeed the father of all four babies found in Aldamir’s apartment,” the report said.

Authorities also discovered that Aldamir and the unnamed man had another baby girl in April 1982, but his name was not on the birth certificate. They gave her up for adoption.

Police spoke to Aldamir about the investigation. “Throughout the interview, Aldamir appeared confused and demonstrated a lack of understanding about where she was and who she was speaking to. As a result, she was unable to provide investigators with any significant information,” the report said.

Investigators then talked to Aldamir’s lawyer and ultimately decided she “would be unlikely to stand trial.”

NBC Boston reports that a conservatorship was approved for Aldamir in 2022 after it was attested that she was “unable to receive, synthesize and understand new information.”

An autopsy of the four infants was conducted, but the medical examiner said there is not a scientific method that can pinpoint how long the babies were in the freezer. Additionally, the examiner’s findings did not reveal any signs of internal or external trauma or obvious injuries.

“The medical examiner’s office also reported that it could not definitively determine whether the babies had been born alive,” the report said. So, the examiner listed the cause of death as “undetermined.”

Based on the lack of evidence, no one will be charged with the children’s deaths.

“This investigation, which is one of the most complex, unusual and perplexing that this office has ever encountered, is now complete. While we have some answers, there are many elements of this case that will likely never be answered,” Hayden said in a statement.

The district attorney added that there were multiple unknowns that the police couldn’t answer.

“We will never know exactly where or when the four babies found in Alexis Aldamir’s apartment were born. We will never know if the four babies were born alive, and we will never know exactly what happened to them. We will never know how Alexis Aldamir concealed her pregnancies, or why she chose to do so,” he said.

It is not immediately clear if Aldamir has current legal representation. TODAY.com reached out to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office for more information on Aldamir's previous or current legal representation.

