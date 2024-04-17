Boston Police seek public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl

Boston Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday morning.

Jayla Santiago, of Dorchester, a student at TechBoston Academy, was last seen at about 7 a.m. on Friday, April 12, in the area of 206 Norwell St., police said Wednesday. Jayla did not report to school on that day.

Police described Jayla as a Hispanic female, standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with green/hazel eyes and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, red-and-black checkered pants, and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4712.

If you would prefer to share information anonymously you can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW