Boston police seek help identifying person in connection with assault and battery at an MBTA station

Natalie Khait
·1 min read

Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person in connection with an assault and battery incident.

Police say the incident happened on April 17 at the MBTA Park Street station around 9:53 p.m. The incident was an unprovoked assault on an unsuspecting female.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Transit Police at 617-222-1050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

