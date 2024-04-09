Boston police searching for a woman and man in connection to an aggravated assault in Roxbury
Boston Police Detectives are turning to the public for help in identifying two people involved in an aggravated assault incident in a Roxbury neighborhood last month.
Police say a woman and a man are wanted in connection to an assault that happened on March 15 in the area of King Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.
The female suspect is described as a 20-30 year-old Black woman, of medium build, wearing a blue head scarf, blue hooded sweatshirt, light blue or gray pants, and black/white sneakers, according to police.
The male suspect is described as a 40-50-year-old Black man, of medium build, wearing a black Chicago Bulls hat with a white pin affixed to the right side of it. The suspect was also seen wearing a black jacket with a red hoodie underneath with a distinct logo with yellow in it, red sweatpants, and black sneakers, police said.
According to police, the male suspect was reported to have displayed a firearm, and the female suspect was reported to have threatened the use of mace.
Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW