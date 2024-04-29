Boston Police say missing 15-year-old girl has been found

Police on Tuesday said a 15-year-old Boston girl who was missing for more than two weeks has been found.

Jayla Santiago, of Dorchester, a student at TechBoston Academy, was reported missing after she was last seen on Friday, April 12, in the area of 206 Norwell St., police said. Jayla did not report to school on that day.

CANCEL-BPD Missing Person Alert: 15-Year-Old, Jayla Santiago, of Dorchester has been Located https://t.co/GBtDvjSZPc — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 30, 2024

Police reposted a missing person alert for Jayla on social media on Monday morning.

Jayla Santiago, 15, of Dorchester is missing, Boston Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

