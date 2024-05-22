Borrell 'takes note' of announcements on recognition of Palestine

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, speaks to the media before the Foreign Affairs Council meeting. -/European Council/dpa

Following an announcement by Norway, Ireland and Spain that they plan to recognize Palestine as an independent state, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell continues to speak out in favour of a two-state solution in the Middle East.

"I take note of today’s announcement by 2 EU Member States -Ireland and Spain - and by Norway on the recognition of the State of Palestine," he wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

"Within the framework of the Common Foreign and Security Policy, I will relentlessly work with all Member States to promote a common EU position based on a 2-state solution," he added.

A two-state solution refers to an independent Palestinian state that exists peacefully side by side with Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes a two-state solution, as does the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement.