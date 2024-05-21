The Borealis train makes its maiden voyage Tuesday from Minnesota to Chicago

The inaugural trek of Amtrak's new Borealis service between St. Paul's Union Depot and Chicago begins Tuesday just before noon, with celebrations planned in the Twin Cities and others along the route.

The new service, linking St. Paul to Union Station in downtown Chicago, marks the first time since 1978 the Twin Cities will have twice-daily service to the Windy City.

Events are planned throughout the day, beginning with public tours of Borealis trains at 9 a.m. at Union Depot, with a "celebratory program" following at 10:45 a.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). The first train is scheduled to roll out at 11:50 a.m.

The Borealis stops in Minnesota include Red Wing and Winona, as well as service to the Wisconsin Dells, Milwaukee and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Festivities on Tuesday will take place in Red Wing and Winona, as well as La Crosse, Wis., where Gov. Tony Evers is expected to speak.

"Our communities along the Mississippi River route will benefit from job creation and economic development, and the trains will bring college students, event attendees and tourists to Minnesota," said Trista Martinson, chair of the Great River Rail Commission, earlier this month. She called the service an environmentally sound mode of travel in areas that are heavily car dependent.

Borealis service will feature midday daily departures from St. Paul arriving at Chicago's Union station about 7.5 hours later. Trains will leave Chicago's Union Station midmorning en route to St. Paul. The route will complement existing Empire Builder service between the Twin Cities and Milwaukee and Hiawatha service stops between Milwaukee and Chicago.

One-way coach fares from St. Paul to Chicago begin at $41. Some 232,000 people are expected to use the service in the first year of service.

Henry Harteveldt, a San Francisco-based travel industry analyst, said more transportation options are "always welcome, provided they are safe, reliable, punctual and pleasant."

"Rail service can be easy and convenient when everything is working well," Harteveldt added. "Unfortunately, Amtrak has a history or trains not being as punctual as it would like, or its passengers expect."

But Brian Nelson, president of the rail advocacy group All Aboard Minnesota said, "we know this new Chicago train will be a success, and we hope to see this train extended on a daytime schedule to Fargo, through St. Cloud on the existing Empire Builder route."

Last year, the legislature directed MnDOT to study transit needs, including rail, along the Twin Cities-St. Cloud-Fargo/Moorhead corridor. The study is due next February.

In addition, the proposed Northern Lights Express service between the Twin Cities and Duluth is being studied. The Federal Railroad Administration is gathering public input on possibly restoring Amtrak service on three routes between the Twin Cities and Phoenix, Denver and San Antonio, Texas.

Check back for live coverage of the maiden voyage of the Borealis.