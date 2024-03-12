All booking mug shots may become public again in Louisiana after two-year prohibition

All booking photos of people accused of crimes would again be made available to the public in a bill advanced by a Louisiana Senate committee Tuesday after a two-year prohibition of releasing the mug shots of suspects charged with non-violent or minor offenses.

Senate Bill 24 by Republican Shreveport Sen. Alan Seabaugh would repeal the law passed in 2022 with bipartisan support that was designed to mitigate the often permanent damage the mug shots cause to people who are exonerated or had their charges reduced.

Mug shots of people accused of violent offenses have remained available to the public.

The bill is an extension of a trend by the Legislature to crack down on crime and create harsher punishments for offenders. Lawmakers just finished a Special Session called by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry to address the state's crime problem.

Seabaugh said while the current mug shot law was passed "with good intentions" it has created a burden for police to determine what photos are available as public records and removed a "law enforcement tool" to help police track suspects.

"Quite frankly, in practice it just hasn't worked," Seabaugh said while testifying in from the Senate Judiciary C Committee. "We took a tool away from law enforcement, and we need to give it back to them."

DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson testified in favor of the bill, saying current law "is overcomplicated about what can and can't be released" because it generally conflicts with public records law.

The Louisiana Sheriffs' Association supports the bill.

Louisiana state Sen. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport

"The main thing is it creates no benefits for law enforcement," Richardson said. "It's very complicated."

But others expressed concerns about the damage it can do to those who are eventually found innocent.

"Mug shots for individuals are extremely prejudicial," said Sarah Whittington with the Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana. "This is protection Louisiana residents need."

Democratic Baton Rouge Sen. Regina Barrow, the only member of the panel to object to the bill, agreed.

"A person's life can be greatly changed and altered, and it can't be taken back," Barrow said.

Whittington said booking photographs often are posted on commercial websites, some of which charge a fee to have the photographs removed. Once on the web, people who were exonerated can find it difficult to repair their online reputation.

Seabaugh agreed to add an amendment to his bill that would still prevent those "predatory websites" from publishing the mug shots.

The bill now heads to the full Senate for debate.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

