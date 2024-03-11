MAGA Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, GOP lawmakers face little resistance to conservative agenda

Louisiana's Legislature and Gov. Jeff Landry are poised to press a conservative MAGA-style agenda that could dramatically reshape policy on everything from education to the justice system to insurance to culture as they began the Regular Legislative Session Monday in Baton Rouge.

And with a new Republican governor who's been in lock step with former President Donald Trump and a House and Senate that strengthened their supermajorities in both chambers after the 2023 elections, they have the numbers and the will to do it.

"We're working hard to make this state better," Landry said in an opening address to the Legislature. "Let's have a government that works for and not against the people of our great state."

Democrats can offer little resistance to the rising Republican red wave after losing their only ace with former Gov. Johnson Bel Edwards termed out after eight years in office.

There's also a shrinking number of moderate GOP voices with members like former Republican Sen. Fred Mills terming out and MAGA-wing Republicans like Sen. Blake Miguez of New Iberia taking their place.

Republican Shreveport Sen. Alan Seabaugh is a prime example, a founding member of the extreme conservative House Freedom Caucus who earned a promotion to the Senate last fall by beating a more moderate GOP voice in former Northwestern State basketball Coach Mike McConathy.

"I don't think anything good passed in Louisiana during the past eight years," Seabaugh said Monday in an interview with USA Today Network. "All we could do the past eight years was block some of the worst bills and policy, but some got through.

"We're going to try to reverse every one," he said. "I don't see any reason to be shy."

The statue of former Gov. Huey Long overlooks the Louisiana State Capitol that he built. Pictured here Spring 2023.

Landry and the Legislature have already dismantled most of Edwards' signature changes to the justice system during a Special Session in which new laws were passed to enact harsher prison sentences, lessen options for parole and early release, increase circumstances where 17-year-olds can be tried as adults and increase execution options for the death penalty.

"We're off to a good start, but there's more to be done," Seabaugh said.

Among those priorities are expanding the ways parents can use public money to fund their children's private educations beyond the vouchers already available for private schools by creating education savings accounts that can pay for tutoring, homeschooling and other options.

"Let us send a loud and clear message that a parent is the most important voice in a child's education," said Landry, noting Louisiana is ranked 46th in education. "We should put parents back in control and let the money follow the child."

Lawmakers have also filed scores of bills in an effort to reverse Louisiana's homeowners insurance crisis.

Many of those favored by new Republican Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple would reduce litigation options for homeowners and loosen regulations for insurance companies to attract more insurance companies and create competition to increase availability and affordability.

And the Legislature will once against be on the a front lines of America's culture war issues, where lawmakers will debate bills to restrict the discussion of gender and sexuality in public school classrooms and require school employees to use the names and pronouns of students on their birth certificates.

Edwards vetoed those bills, but Landry believes the legislation can prevent the "indoctrination" of students in the classroom.

And finally, Landry said he supports a constitutional convention this summer to scrap the Louisiana Constitution ratified 50 years ago and amended 216 times since then.

"A new, uncomplicated constitution is a bold, but much needed step in making our state great," the governor said.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Matt Willard of New Orleans said his members will offer vigorous opposition to large swaths of the conservative agenda even though they're outflanked on every front.

"We'll stand up for the people regardless of what the numbers look like," Willard said Monday in an interview with USA Today Network. "We will be prioritizing people, public education, teachers and true insurance reform."

He said diverting more money from public education classrooms will only weaken the state's ability to educate its largest population of children.

"We know the best things we can do are invest in early childhood education and teacher pay to ensure our best and brightest stay here," Willard said. "We will oppose any effort to pull money away from the classroom and teachers."

Lawmakers must end the three-month Regular Session on June 3.

More: Louisiana Republicans secure monopoly on statewide offices after sweeping elections Saturday

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

Landry also wants legislators to call a special convention this summer to rewrite Louisiana’s constitution for the first time in 50 years. If all goes according to plan, voters statewide will be asked to approve the new constitution in Nov

At the top of Landry’s to-do list is helping more families afford private school. He and lawmakers plan to do that by joining the growing roster of red states that offer education savings accounts, or ESAs, which give parents the tax dollars allocated to their children’s schooling.

Unlike Louisiana’s voucher programs, which cover private school tuition for eligible students, ESAs let parents decide how to spend their public stipend. Beyond tuition, they can also use the money for tutoring, textbooks, special education services, and homeschooling

And still others want Louisiana to enact what critics call a “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which restricts classroom discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity. Yet another bill would require parents’ permission for students to change the names or pronouns they use in school. (Those bills are Senate Bill 288 and House Bills 47, 122 and 121, respectively.)

ep. Debbie Villio, R-Kenner, who chairs the House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee, has filed two bills, House Bill 203 and House Bill 210, that would send more juveniles to adult court by expanding the list of offenses that can be prosecuted in the adult system.

Legislature will have $325 million in surplus dollars from the last budget cycle and $90 million from the current one to carve up. But the state is facing a projected deficit next year, especially if lawmakers allow a .45-cent sales tax to expire that generates about $500 million a year in revenue.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana will become MAGA model with Gov. Jeff Landry, GOP Legislature