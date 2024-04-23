'We need this on the book like yesterday': Council approves 2 ordinances. What they did

Two ordinances were adopted by the Jackson City Council during their Tuesday meeting, including one that will potentially cut down crime at convenience stores throughout the city.

The ordinance, called "Connect JXN — Blue Light Safety Initiative," requires all gas stations and convenience stores to connect their cameras to the Jackson Police Department's camera surveillance system, called the "Blue Light Network Safety System," said Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee, who introduced the ordinance.

"It would give constituents the opportunity to know right away that this particular gas station has 24-hour surveillance and is a safe place to stop," Lee said.

Store owners would be required to pay a $950 fee to connect their cameras to the city's system, using new technology. Store owners would also have the opportunity to purchase a box that can be placed outside of the store with a blue light, which signals that JPD has access to their store's cameras.

Screens are monitored inside of the Jackson Police Department's new Real Time Command Center at 2304 Riverside Drive. A new ordinance adopted by the Jackson City Council requires all gas stations and convenience stores to connect their own cameras to the Jackson Police Department's camera system.

City Attorney Drew Martin explained the ordinance to the Clarion Ledger more after the meeting.

"As best as we can tell from getting out and talking to these (gas station and convenience store) owners is they all have cameras already," Martin said. "And so, what the ordinance would require is that they allow JPD to come in with their vendor and attach the equipment that allows the city's Real Time Command City to tie into their camera system. It allows the police to access those cameras when there's a 911 call, when there's a citizen call, when there's a report of the crime in that area."

Council members discussed and agreed that gas stations and convenience stores can be high areas of crime.

"A lot of these convenience stores are the worst thing in the world," said Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes. "They are harboring criminals, selling drugs out of them, They're doing all kind of illegal things. We need this on the book like yesterday."

"This tells the citizens that JPD is watching you," Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley said.

If a store owner does not want to connect to the city's surveillance system, Martin said his office is looking into whether the city can require them to.

So far, the response from businesses "is unanimously in favor" of the ordinance, Martin said.

Chief of Police Jospeh Wade and Assistant Chief Vincent Grizzell told council members they are in support of the ordinance. Grizzell said he would like for stores to connect at least two and at most four cameras to the city's camera network, specifically camera's that show the parking lot, entryway and inside of the store.

"The only way we (Jackson Police Department) can be at each area and one place is through technology, through video surveillance," Grizzell said. "That helps us when a crime has occurred to do the who, what, when, why and how."

"Some of these gas stations are hubs for criminal activity, alright? Let's be honest about that," Wade added. “It also has an economic impact on the city of Jackson. You have people leaving the city of Jackson to get gas because it’s not safe to get into some locations on Highway 80. We need this ordinance. Let's make it happen.

The Severe Limb and Tree Risk ordinance

The council voted unanimously to adopt "The Severe Limb and Tree Risk" ordinance, which will now allow the city to be more proactive to the threat of overhanging tree limbs and branches that may pose danger to Jackson's streets and drives.

"Citizens have been complaining these limbs that are overhanging the roads, especially the heavy ones, for awhile," Banks said, who introduced the ordinance and called it "a preventative measure."

A large tree was downed on Meadow Hill Road in Jackson during an April 9 storm and was still blocking the road the following day.

After the meeting, Banks said the ordinance now gives the city the power to immediately cut down overhanging branches and limbs. Before, the city would have to put out a request for proposals for tree services to bid on the job, which could take up to 30-45 days to respond.

"It (the ordinance) gives the administration the authority to do it on an emergency basis," Banks said.

Usually, an ordinance has to be introduced during a council meeting, then at the next following meeting they will vote on whether to adopt it. But council members all agreed this needed to be passed immediately.

"Too many citizens in this city deal with these limbs and trees falling," said Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes. "I think this is a good ordinance. I think it's timely. I think what we need to do is enact it now and let the citizens know that we're trying to do something to keep them safe."

The adoption of the ordinance comes days after a storm system hit Mississippi and brought heavy rain, strong winds, hail and caused at least two deaths.

With the ordinance, the city's Department of Public Works will now be in-charge of routinely assessing overhanging branches and tree limbs to see if they need to be cut.

Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay suggested the city consider hiring a full-time arborist who would be in-charge of the city's landscaping. Safiya Omari, the mayor's chief of staff, said there has been discussion about the city contracting an arborist, and that she support the ordinance.

"It allows us to be proactive and move quickly," Omari said, adding that now the city can cut down overhanging limbs without worrying about the RFP process.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS City Council approves 2 new ordinances. See what they are