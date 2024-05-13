Bond for Kansas City man accused of fatal shooting at Chiefs rally remains at $1M

An attorney for the Kansas City man accused of fatally shooting a woman during the flurry of gunfire at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally withdrew a motion to reduce his $1 million bond Monday afternoon.

Dominic Miller, 18, one of three men who face a murder charge following the Feb. 14 parade shooting, made a brief appearance in Jackson County Circuit Court Monday afternoon for a bond review hearing.

Miller’s attorney, Ruth Petsch, previously said in court documents Miller was unable to post bond and requested a judge reduce the $1 million cash bond, but Petsch dropped her motion during Miller’s hearing without further comment.

Associate Judge R. Travis Willingham set Miller’s next hearing for June 10.

Miller was charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon following the shooting, which took place amid the crowd gathered for the celebration. Police have said it was a bullet fired from a 9 mm handgun Miller was armed with that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old Johnson County mother of two and a beloved party DJ.

Two other men, Lyndell Mays and Terry Young, were also charged with murder following the shooting.

Police have said an argument between two groups outside Union Station preceded the gunfire, after Mays allegedly first pulled a gun and began to fire. The shooting resulted in the death of Lopez-Galvan and injuries to dozens of others.

Three juveniles have also been charged in connection with the shooting, two of whom may face prosecution as adults.

During a hearing late last month for one of the youths, who has been identified by his initials, A.M., a Kansas City police detective testified 25 people were injured in the incident and one woman, Lopez-Galvan, was killed, but a larger number, 60, would eventually report injuries or go to a hospital in connection with the rally shooting.

The proceedings for A.M., known as a certification hearing, in which a judge will determine whether the case against him will be moved to a general jurisdiction court, are expected to pick up again on Monday, May 20.

A similar hearing is expected for another youth connected to the rally shooting. That juvenile has a case management hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The third teen was detained on gun-related charges that do not rise to the level to be tried as an adult, authorities have said.

The Star’s Robert Cronkleton contributed reporting to this story.