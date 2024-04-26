Bomb threat on WSU campus prompts evacuation orders

Video above: Footage of the scene shot by KSN’s Julia Thatcher just before 11 p.m.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – According to Wichita State University, there is currently an active bomb threat on campus.

In a news release, WSU said that campus police received a call around 10 p.m. indicating the presence of a bomb on campus at Wallace Hall and the Starbucks on 21st Street.

The Starbucks is a standalone building located off of 21st Street and Oliver. Wallace Hall is a building designated for classrooms and labs.

WSU said that campus police “completed a visual search of both premises, and no devices were located.”

The Wichita Police Department has been made aware of the threat. Teams have set up a perimeter has been set up, and are on the scene conducting a search.

“The WSU campus community has been alerted of the reported threat through the RAVE system. All individuals are asked to evacuate and stay away from these areas until an all-clear is issued,” read the news release.

At this time, police do not believe that the threat is credible.

WSU will continue to provide updates to the WSU community. Updates will also be made on the university’s website.

KSN’s Julia Thatcher is on the scene. At this time, there is not a large police presence, but we are awaiting more details from law enforcement on the scene.

