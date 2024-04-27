Boise Police are searching for a missing 82-year-old near McMillan and Five Mile

Boise Police officers are looking for an 82-year-old man who went missing around 11:30 a.m. Saturday near McMillan and Five Mile roads.

The man, Marvin, has dementia, and police are concerned that he may be unable to find his way home, Boise Police wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Marvin is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 175 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black derby style hat, light gray zip-up jacket, blue shirt , red suspenders, black jeans, dark shoes, and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Boise Police said he has been known to walk into open garages in the past. Officers and Marvin’s family are concerned for his safety.

