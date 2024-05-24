Boise police arrest three teenagers after shooting in West Boise. No one was injured

Three teenagers were arrested by police in connection to a shooting in a West Boise neighborhood, according to the Boise Police Department.

Just after midnight Friday, Boise officers responded to the area of Timathy Lane and Shamrock Avenue in Boise after several reports of gunfire, the agency said in a news release. Police said they found two vehicles and one house that had been struck by gunfire on West Florence Lane.

No one was injured, police said.

Into the evening, officers located three Boise teenagers — a 19-year-old, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old —who they suspected of being involved in the incident in a parking lot at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road, the release said.

The 19-year-old was found in possession of a stolen firearm and ammunition that police said matched a bullet at the scene of the shooting, which “showed he was the one who fired the weapon,” according to the release. Police said that evidence also showed the 18-year-old threw the shell casing away in a nearby trash can and that the 16-year-old had been driving.

“Part of what makes Boise a safe city is that we do not tolerate criminal violence like what occurred last night, and we will continue to partner with our community to stop those who disrupt our otherwise peaceful neighborhoods,” Boise Police Lt. Corey Smith said in the release. “We commend the neighbors who quickly alerted police to this shooting and the many officers who responded and diligently worked to investigate and ultimately arrest the suspects.”

All three of the teens were arrested with the 19-year-old and 18-year-old being booked into the Ada County Jail and the 16-year-old taken to the county’s juvenile detention center, according to the release.

The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of three felonies: grand theft, unlawful discharge at a house and an enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The 18-year-old was also arrested on two felonies, accessory to a felony and destruction of evidence; the 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of accessory to a felony.

Police also said all three of them appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and gave them a field sobriety test. The 18-year-old, who was driving at the time, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, while the other two were cited for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.