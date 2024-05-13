Boil water notice issued for some residents of Poinciana

Some Osceola County residents are being urged to boil their water.

A boil water notice is in effect for the Village 7 area of Poinciana, south of Lake Marion Creek to Lake Hatchineha Road.

Toho Water Authority issued the notice Sunday night.

Officials said concern arose after an equipment failure at the water treatment facility.

Customers in the affected area should boil their water for one minute prior to:

Drinking

Cooking

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

Impacted residents can also use bottled water as an alternative.

The boil water notice will be in effect until tests show the water is clear, Toho Water Authority said.

Customers with questions can contact the agency’s customer service center at 407-944-5000 or receive updates by clicking here.

