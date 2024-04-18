Bogalusa mayor pressing charges against councilwoman accused of threatening to shoot him
Bogalusa mayor pressing charges against councilwoman accused of threatening to shoot him
Bogalusa mayor pressing charges against councilwoman accused of threatening to shoot him
During a livestream this week, 22-year-old Kai Cenat claimed a woman he met in 2023 leaked naked photos and videos taken without his consent to extort money from him.
Jury selection is set to resume Thursday in Manhattan Criminal Court, where a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will ultimately be chosen to decide the former president’s fate.
After misinterpreting user posts about Klay Thompson's poor shooting during an NBA game, X's AI bot Grok created a fictitious story on the social media platform's trending section.
Inversion Space is aptly named. The aim is to send up fleets of earth-orbiting vehicles that will be able to shoot back to Earth at Mach speeds, slow with specially-made parachutes and deliver cargo in minutes. Inversion has developed a pathfinder vehicle, called Ray, that’s a technical precursor to a larger platform that will debut in 2026.
The lack of charging infrastructure is a major barrier to entry for those looking to convert gas-powered vehicles to electric. This process is an essential component of fighting climate change, and luckily, it's becoming easier to do. As of July 2023, the U.S. installed more than 160,000 charging stations throughout the nation, many of which are located in urban centers.
The survey found similar increases in the perceived seriousness of Trump’s other alleged felonies as well.
The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will have more range and a cheaper price than initially revealed.
Rivos made headlines in 2022 after Apple filed a trade secrets suit against it, which accused Rivos of hiring away dozens of Apple engineers and using confidential info to develop chips to rival the iPhone maker's own. The company denied the allegations and countersued Apple for unfair competition. Apple ended up settling its lawsuit in February.
An extortion group has published a portion of what it says are the private and sensitive patient records on millions of Americans stolen during the ransomware attack on Change Healthcare in February. On Monday, a new ransomware and extortion gang that calls itself RansomHub published several files on its dark web leak site containing personal information about patients across different documents, including billing files, insurance records and medical information. RansomHub threatened to sell the data to the highest bidder unless Change Healthcare pays a ransom.
On Monday, Donald Trump will again make history, becoming the first former president to go to trial on criminal charges.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
A portable speaker is a great way to listen to music. You can connect them to your phone, computer, or tablet to play your favorite songs on the go.
Ohtani tied Hideki Matsui for the most MLB homers ever hit by a Japanese player.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to this fast-charging, travel-ready gizmo with 'amazing battery life.'
Knox is facing the same charges as Rice, who turned himself into police Thursday.
If you own a single-family home, driving an electric vehicle can be a transcendent experience. Many EV owners in big cities are forced to rely on public fast chargers. The lowly lamppost might be a better option: They’re everywhere, and they have all the wiring needed to make curbside charging seamless.
Suggs is due in court on April 29 for a preliminary hearing.
Wall Street strategists believe stocks can keep moving higher even as rate cut hopes dampen as long as the outlook for earnings and the economy remain positive.
Ben McLemore allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in 2021, when he was playing for the Trail Blazers.
The federal funds rate is a rate set by the government that banks charge each other for short-term loans. Learn how the federal funds rate affects your money.