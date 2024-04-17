Bodycam video shows aftermath of deadly crash that lawsuit alleges CCSDPD caused

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District police showed up to the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash in February of 2022, but a lawsuit alleges those officers were the ones who caused it.

Body camera footage 8 News Now obtained showed the aftermath of the crash that happened February 2, 2022 at the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive and Windmill Lane.

The estate of Jeffery Michael Gonzales filed a lawsuit in January of 2024 against the Clark County School District Police Department and the district.

CCSDPD’s bodycam video showed the wreckage of Gonzales’ red Nissan Sentra with debris scattered all over Windmill Lame.

Gonzales’ family alleges the crash could’ve been prevented.

“Discontinue the pursuit, he’s going too fast,” could be heard in the bodycam video.

The lawsuit alleges police continued the pursuit anyway with no emergency lights or sirens in violation of state statute NRS 434B.700.

Dyvonn Grissom, who was 16 years old at the time, was behind the wheel of the speeding minivan.

According to the lawsuit, Gonzales was traveling northbound on Torrey Pines Drive when Grissom ran a red light driving east on Windmill Lane, resulting in him hitting Gonzales.

Investigators reported Grissom was traveling between 93 mph to 107 mph right before impact. Gonzales died at the scene.

“Why were you running?” an officer asked Grissom.

“I needed to get home bro,” Grissom said.

Grissom was sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison as part of a plea agreement in 2022 on a charge of driving under the influence resulting in death, records showed.

“As we start to go, the car in front of me just gets hammered. T-boned,” a witness said, describing the scene to officers.

Gonzales’ family says in the lawsuit that CCSDPD’s own policy outlines two scenarios where police chase someone: a suspect fleeing for a violent felony or if the suspect fleeing is endangering people.

According to the lawsuit, Grissom did not commit a violent felony crime. He was suspected of doing a hand-to-hand drug transaction, and police should’ve stopped pursuing him once they lost sight of him, the lawsuit claims.

In a statement provided through their attorney, the family of Gonzales told 8 News Now they’ve forever been affected by this “needless tragedy.”

Records showed the earliest Grissom’s sentence will be completed is in March of 2027, but he may be up for parole in October of 2026.

CCSD and Grissom, who are both named in the lawsuit, have filed a response in the last few days denying all the allegations.

The district has a policy of not commenting on pending litigation.

