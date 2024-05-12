Body of swimmer pulled from confluence of American River near Auburn

The body of a swimmer was pulled Sunday from the confluence of the American River near Auburn after emergency personnel responded for reports of a drowning.

The unidentified victim was pulled from the river south of the Foresthill Bridge near the confluence of the American River’s north and middle forks just after noon, according to Sgt. David Smith, a spokesman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

What led to the swimmer’s drowning was not immediately known but personnel from the State Parks, Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit, the Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol responded after a passerby called 911.

Water temperatures in the American River are running about 55 degrees in the area. First responders and other authorities have been cautioning residents from swimming in the capital region’s waterways during this time of year because of the cold temperatures and swift currents caused by this winter’s heavy rains and snow. Prolonged exposure to cold water can trigger exhaustion and hypothermia.

According to dispatch audio reviewed by The Sacramento Bee, the swimmer’s body was recovered at 12:12 p.m.

The Placer County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the victim once relatives are notified of the death.