Body found washed ashore on Ventura County beach identified

The body of a man who washed ashore on a Ventura County beach was identified.

The man was confirmed to be Connor O’Donnell, 31, from Oak Park, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 17, deputies responded to reports of a body found at Sandy Dune Beach on Pacific Coast Highway at around 4:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s Major Crime Investigators and the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the beach to investigate.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the man’s death are unclear.

Detectives are seeking any information related to O’Donnell’s activities and known whereabouts between April 6 and April 17.

Connor O’Donnell, 31, is seen in a photo from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

“Anytime a body is found in the ocean, it is always regarded as suspicious,” explained VCSO Capt. Dean Worthy. “However, at this time, they are investigating if it was a homicide, suicide or an accident.”

O’Donnell’s photo was released for the public to reference. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Sergeant Craig Hennes at 805-384-4744.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

