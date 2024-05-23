Body of AR woman found by local farmer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas State Police is investigating a homicide in Lee County, Arkansas after a local farmer found a body.

According to reports, on Tuesday, a Lee County farmer reported that he found the body of a woman on a farm field road off Lee County Road 706, north of Marianna.

The woman was later identified as 30-year-old Ashley Monroe of Lexa, Arkansas. Reports say her body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

The ASP Criminal Investigation Division was requested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

