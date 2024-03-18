Body of 18-year-old Carson Hughes recovered from Versailles Lake in Ripley County
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recovered the body of 18-year-old Carson Hughes from Versailles Lake in Ripley County on Sunday night. According to a press release, conservation officers found Hughes in six feet of water by utilizing sonar devices. The Ripley County Coroner pronounced Hughes dead at the scene. Officials will conduct an autopsy to help determine Hughes’ exact manner and cause of death. https://cbs4indy.com/news/body-of-osgood-man-recovered-from-versailles-lake-in-ripley-county/