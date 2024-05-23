Bodies found inside Columbia residence. Police searching for suspect

Columbia police are working to determine the identity human remains found inside a residence Tuesday.

Police received a missing persons report at about 9 a.m. May 18 for Marcia Hess and Sara Fox from the 1700 Block of Ridgemont Drive. The pair have been missing since May 8, the police department said. The remains for which the police are seeking to identify were found in a residence Tuesday in the 1700 block of Ridgemont, located near Forum and Stadium boulevards.

Police suspect Randall Russell Fox, 51, of Columbia, to be involved, and are trying to locate him. The public should not approach Fox as he is considered armed and dangerous by police.

Those with information on Fox's whereabouts are encouraged to call 911 immediately, the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missing women likely found dead in Columbia residence