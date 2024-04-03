Bodies of aid workers killed in Gaza transferred to Egypt
The bodies of foreign aid workers killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip were transferred to Egypt's Rafah border crossing, an Egyptian broadcaster reported on Wednesday.
State-linked al-Qahera News TV said ambulances carrying the bodies of a number of the relief workers arrived at the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing near Gaza.
Seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) employees were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Monday as they were returning from a full day's mission, the US-based aid organization said.
They were three Britons, one Australian and one Polish national, a US-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian man.
The six bodies of foreign aid workers were transferred by the Palestinian Red Crescent to the Egyptian Rafah crossing Wednesday, an Egyptian security source said.
The bodies will be flown home after they are received by representatives of their respective embassies in Cairo, the source added. The transfer is to take place via Cairo airport.