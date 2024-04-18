A Boaz man driving a tractor-trailer truck died Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 22 in Walker County, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Stephen A. Zmolek Jr., 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2015 Freightliner Cascadia left the roadway, overturned and caught fire near the 49-mile marker on the interstate, roughly 5 miles east of Carbon Hill.

The crash remains under investigation, according to ALEA.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Boaz man dies in crash on Interstate 22 in Walker County