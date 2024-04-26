Board of Higher Education selects new SLCC president

The Utah Board of Higher Education unanimously selected Gregory F. Peterson, Ed.D., as the ninth president of Salt Lake Community College today, following an extensive national search. Peterson will assume the position on July 1, and succeeds Deneece G. Huftalin, who served as president from 2014-2024 | Utah System of Higher Education

Gregory F. Peterson, president at Chandler-Gilbert Community College since 2018, has been appointed the next president of Salt Lake Community College.

The Utah Board of Higher Education, which interviewed three finalists on SLCC’s Taylorsville Redwood campus earlier in the day, voted unanimously late Friday afternoon to approve Peterson’s appointment.

Peterson has led key efforts in student learning and success, such as leading large-scale system strategies, implementing innovative transfer and workforce programs. He launched the first community college artificial intelligence program in the nation and has presented at the White House multiple times.

He earned a doctorate in educational administration from the University of Texas at Austin; a master’s degree in postsecondary education from Portland State University; and a bachelor’s degree in English from Brigham Young University.

He attended Clackamas (Oregon) Community College as a first-generation college student and has a passion and commitment to the community college mission of access and success for all students, a Utah System of Higher Education states.

Clad in a bright blue shirt, yellow and blue striped tie, SLCC’s school colors, Peterson sported blue Chuck Taylor high-tops as a nod to his new position.

Peterson said was intrigued by the possibility of serving as SLCC president but over the past three days of campus visits, meetings with constituents and interviews with the higher education board, “I have fallen in love with you. There is no better place to be. ”

Peterson said he was “awed” by the faculty and staff of SLCC and “grateful to be following an amazing president like Dr. (Deneece) Huftalin.”

He continued, “I’m humbled by the trust that you have given me this space that I can be a part of the great things that are happening here. I’m really excited for this not to be about me any more but us.”

Salt Lake Community College is Utah’s largest two-year college. It educates the state’s most diverse student body at eight locations across the Salt Lake Valley and online. Most SLCC graduates transfer to four-year institutions, and thousands others are trained in direct-to-workforce programs.

According to a press release, Peterson has worked closely with industry partners and community leaders in strengthening workforce pipelines for students into family-sustaining careers.

He has worked at urban, suburban and rural community colleges. Peterson was selected as an Aspen New President Fellow and was recently recognized as the East Valley Man of the Year by Positive Paths.

Peterson succeeds longtime SLCC President Deneece Huftalin, who was appointed in 2014 and is the longest-serving president among Utah System of Higher Education degree-granting colleges and universities. She is retiring.

“This is a bittersweet day as we select a new president and so excited for the future but we all acknowledge and respect her wonderful leadership and the history that she’s created here,” said Higher Board Chairwoman Amanda Covington.