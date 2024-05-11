Board to hear presentation on Grow Odessa land donation

May 10—The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees will hear a special presentation on the Grow Odessa land donation for a new Career and Technical Education Center at their workshop scheduled for 6 p.m. May 14.

The meeting will be in the first floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

Grow Odessa has donated almost 40 acres near the corner of Murphy Street and South Meadow Avenue to the district.

During his media call May 8, Superintendent Scott Muri said the Career and Technical Education Committee has spent the last several months working with PBK, the architect selected for the project, to determine what it's going to look like and what's going to be included in it.

"Work is well underway as we think about the design of that new building," Muri said. "We thank the 28 members of that Career and Technical Education Committee that are working diligently to put that design in place"

"Exciting things are happening in the bond," he added.

Those interested in following the progress of the bond projects can visit ecisdbond.com where they'll find images of the bond projects, a complete list of projects and the dollars associated with each one.

On Nov. 7, 2023, voters approved one proposition of three propositions in a $436,109,000 bond. Proposition 1, which included a new CTE center, was for $424,263,000.

Along with the Career and Technical Education Center, it included a new middle school in West Odessa, districtwide maintenance and repairs, buses and a new transportation facility, technology and fine arts updates, a new Transition Learning Center and agriculture farm and other projects.

The board will also hear presentations on a comprehensive coaching model analysis with Ector County ISD and Texas Tech University; a humanities update; and a technology update.