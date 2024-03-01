Blue Line lives, deadlines approach and more from week 8 of the 2024 legislative session

Some of the most controversial bills of the 2024 legislative session made moves this week, drawing angry speeches, hours of testimony and some tears from both lawmakers and members of the public at the Statehouse ― followed by a drastic mood change on Thursday.

While several bills took steps toward Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk, it was also a deadline week for bills that passed the House and Senate in the first half of session to be heard in committees for the opposite chamber.

At this point, if a bill did not receive a committee hearing it joins the hundreds that are already dead this year — for now.

Meanwhile, Republican leaders still seem hopeful to wrap up the lawmaking process next Friday.

Here are takeaways from week eight of the 2024 legislative session:

Bill threatening the Blue Line dies

It was a whiplash week on the fate of IndyGo's Blue Line.

Senate Bill 52, from Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, banning dedicated bus lanes in Indianapolis for one year, looked all but teed up to pass the House after a chamber's committee this week voted to move it forward, despite tears from Rep. Blake Johnson, D-Indianapolis.

Closed-door negotiations Wednesday resulted in a deal between legislative leaders, the city of Indianapolis and IndyGo.

Speaker Todd Huston killed the bill Thursday, as part of a compromise in which IndyGo will adjust its plans and maintain two lanes of car traffic in each direction "whenever possible."

Blue Line update: Senate Bill 52, the dedicated lanes bill IndyGo says threatens Blue Line, is dead

An IndyGo bus makes its way Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, along West Michigan Street in Indianapolis after a storm brought snow, high wind gusts and frigid temperatures to Central Indiana.

Freeman in a statement Thursday said his goal with Senate Bill 52 was not to end public transit.

"I have always said I think people who need it should be able to access it," Freeman said in the statement. "My main goal is and always has been to keep Washington Street open to both cars and buses."

Democratic pleas fail on controversial bills

At one point late Tuesday afternoon, the House and the Senate were simultaneously debating whether lawmakers should be allowed to insert themselves in two different, controversial issues before the legislature.

In the House, Democrats pleaded for a stop to Senate Bill 202. The bill, authored by Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette, establishes 5-year tenure reviews for faculty at Indiana’s public universities and requires policies to limit tenure or promotions if a professor does not encourage “intellectual diversity.”

Senate Bill 202 has received widespread condemnation from professors at Indiana’s public universities for concerns that it would hurt faculty recruitment and dent the state’s standings in higher education.

In the Senate, Democrats argued for Gary to have the ability to continue its decades-long lawsuit against gun manufacturers. House Bill 1235 from Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers, would ban cities from suing firearm manufacturers, dealers or trade groups and only give the state government the power to do so, voiding Gary’s lawsuit first filed in 1999.

Gary lawsuit: Indiana lawmakers trying to kill historic lawsuit seeking gun industry accountability

Senator Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, listens to Gov. Holcomb's speech on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, during the State of the State address at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

“We are choosing an industry over our people," Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor said Tuesday. "The citizens of Gary are our people. They are human beings with hearts, souls, minds, children. They want the same thing you and I want for our communities.”

None of the speeches from Democrats stopped the bills from proceeding. The Senate gave Senate Bill 202 final approval on Thursday, sending it to Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The Senate returned House Bill 1235 back to the House on Wednesday where lawmakers will have to decide whether to approve the changes the Senate made before it's sent to the governor.

Will Indy get its Mile Square tax back?

Earlier this month, a Senate committee resurrected Indianapolis’ downtown special taxing district, provided it excludes a key constituent group that opposed the district: apartment owners.

On the Senate floor this week, Sen. Scott Baldwin, R-Noblesville, passed an amendment to make up for that: extending the boundaries of the district to a two-mile square.

But the amended bill would also make the City-County Council go through the process of passing the ordinance again; this time, with a 60-day public notice and hearing process for all affected property owners.

The two chambers will have to negotiate a compromise. They still seem apart on the core idea, though Huston said the latest proposal is "better."

"It’s better than the language that was passed last year, and we have to acknowledge that," he said Thursday. "Obviously our team felt really strongly about a repeal, but we’ll have that conversation in caucus, but in fairness it’s better than what it is in current law."

Lawmakers lay the hammer on FSSA

State lawmakers and officials, like State Rep. Ed Clere and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, have repeatedly requested data from the Family and Social Services Administration after it decided to transition families caring for children with medically complex conditions from an hourly wage to a program that uses a daily stipend.

They wanted to know how many families would be impacted, whether the new program adequately serves the needs of those families, and whether the current market of service providers could actually support this transition.

They haven't gotten responses to their letters or calls, so they are proposing legislation compelling this information instead.

A slew of amendments on a Senate bill implements several FSSA reporting requirements as well as a few other proposals to claw back some money for families. House and Senate leaders will then have to debate next week which ones they want to keep.

